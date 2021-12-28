Syrian Media: Fires Erupt in Syria’s Latakia Port Following Israeli Attack

CAIRO (Reuters/AP) -

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, firefighters work at the scene of missiles attack, at the seaport of the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, Tuesday. (SANA via AP)

An Israeli missile attack targeted Syria’s Latakia Port’s container storage area, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday.

The attack, the second in December, damaged the façade of a hospital, some residential buildings and shops. Live footage aired by the Syrian State media showed flames and smoke in the containers area. “Fire fighters are trying to put the fires off while ambulances arrived at the scene,” the reporter said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the missile attacks, which activated Syrian air defenses, according to SANA.

A similar attack was reported on Dec. 7, when Israeli warplanes targeted the container terminal, causing fires and explosions. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group, said at the time that the Dec. 7 airstrike hit arms shipments for Iran-backed fighters.

Latakia, a Mediterranean port, is Syria’s main commercial port.

Russia, which has been Assad’s most powerful ally during the war, operates an air base at Hmeimim some 20 km (12 miles) away from Latakia.

There was no comment from the IDF.