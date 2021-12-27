1 in 60 People in Manhattan Tested Positive for Covid

NEW YORK -

A person is tested for COVID-19 in Manhattan, New York City, last week. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Amidst an unprecedented coronavirus surge in New York City, one in 60 people in Manhattan tested positive last week, ABC 7 reported.

The zip codes with the highest infection rates came from younger, wealthier neighborhoods in Manhattan that have more access to testing sites.

“This reflects a combination of actual activity of COVID-19, particularly of Omicron, as well as the fact that there are more people seeking and getting testing in those places,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi told ABC 7.

Hospitalizations among children in New York has quadrupled. The number of children hospitalized in New York City during the week of December 5-11 was 22, and rose to 109 by the abridged week of December 19-23.

Parents are urged to stay on alert for symptoms that include fatigue, headache, trouble sleeping, muscle aches, coughing, sore throat, chills, nasal congestion and loss of taste or smell.

New York City reported 14,591 new COVID-19 cases and 296 hospitalizations on Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

New York State reported 36,454 new positive COVID cases on Saturday, 153 new hospitalizations, and 60 new deaths. The state has paused elective surgeries in public hospitals with limited staff and bed capacity.

The Omicron variant spread rapidly and is easily transmissible among the fully vaccinated. However, the strain does not yet appear to be more dangerous than previous variants; hospitalizations have not risen at the same rate as positive cases.