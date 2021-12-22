Air Canada Cancels Flights to Israel Until March

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 9:36 am |

A Canada Air flight seen taking off from Ben Gurion Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Air Canada, which operates daily flights on the route to Tel Aviv, has announced that all its flights to Israel will be canceled as of Wednesday.

The airline advised that due to a directive from the government of Israel, Air Canada canceled all direct passenger flights between Canada and Israel beginning Wednesday. Flights are planned to resume from Toronto on March 1, 2022 and from Israel on March 3, 2022. Air Canada said that it continues to closely monitor events and will update its schedule as warranted.

If you are in Israel and your flight has been canceled, you can reach the Air Canada Office by calling 972-3-607-2111 on Sunday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.