Avidar: Bennett Is Deceiving Lapid, Won’t Implement PM Rotation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 5:34 am |

Yisrael Beytenu Minister Eli Avidar. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Minister Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu), who recently showed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the government on issues such as the Green Pass and the Shin Bet monitoring of COVID carriers, on Wednesday expressed distrust in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and claimed that he is deceiving Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and does not really intend to implement the rotation agreement between the two.

“Yesh Atid is fast asleep,” Avidar said in a closed conversation, the contents of which were published on Channel 13.

“Bennett’s policies, sowing hysteria and depriving freedom, abolishing the Kosel Outline, weakening the submarine investigation committee, and opposing the law preventing a defendant from serving as prime minister, prove that both Bennett and Yamina do not really intend to carry out the rotation. We will do everything to prevent them from overthrowing the government of change.”