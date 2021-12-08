Gantz Goes to Washington for Talks on Iran

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 3:57 pm |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White Party, leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

In Israel’s latest high-level lobbying on the Iran issue, Defense Minister Benny Gantz was head to Washington for a series of meetings with American officials on Thursday, Ynet reported.

Gantz is set to talk with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, as uncertainty hangs over the outcome of negotiations in Vienna for a renewal of the 2015 nuclear deal proceed.

Gantz is expected to press the Americans to insist on a better deal with Tehran, that will also take into account its aggressive regional entrenchment and ballistic missiles program.

Gantz will also stress the need to put pressure on Iran both before and after an agreement is reached, mainly regarding military, economic and political issues.