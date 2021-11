YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 29, 2021 at 1:58 pm |

A concrete pillar collapsed in a home in Beit Shemesh on Monday, injuring three children, one seriously, who were rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

According to initial reports, a 12-year-old boy sustained a severe head injury in the incident. He was brought to the hospital while being resuscitated and anesthetized.

The two other children, aged 11 and 13, were said to be fully conscious with mild injuries.