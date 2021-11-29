Chanukah Miracle: Man Wounded in Terror Attack Released from Intensive Care

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 29, 2021 at 3:32 pm |

The scene of a shooting and stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim last week Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Shaarei Tzedek Hospital proclaimed Aharon Yehuda Imergreen’s recovery from a terrorist attack last week “a Chanukah miracle,” in a statement on Monday.

Imergreen, 26, was in critical condition after being wounded in the shooting last week that killed Eliyahu Kay Hy”d and wounded several others in the Old City of Yerushalayim.

But on Monday, doctors released Imergreen from the intensive care unit, remarking on the extraordinary improvement in his condition. He will, however, have to remain in the hospital for a series of operations before he is well enough to go home.

His family asked the public to daven for his full recovery.