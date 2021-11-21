One Jew Killed, Four Wounded in Terrorist Attack in Old City of Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:22 am |

Police gather evidence at the scene of the attack, near the Kosel, Sunday morning. (Police Spokesman)

A Jewish man was killed, Hy”d, and four people wounded in a combined shooting/stabbing terrorist attack at the Chain Gate in the Old City of Yerushalayim on Sunday morning.

Eliyahu David Kaye, Hy”d

The man killed in the attack was later identified as 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kaye, Hy”d, from the city of Modi’in. Kaye, a new immigrant from South Africa was employed at the Kosel as a guide.

He was engaged and was to be married in six months. In a statement the Heritage Foundation said they were saddened by the murder of Eli Kaye while on his way to work. “He was kind to all and had carried out his duties faithfully,” the statement read.

The two other injured civilians were identified as 46-year-old Rabbi Ze’ev Katzenelenbogen, a father of eight from the Old City, and yeshivah student Aaron Yehuda Imergreen, who is hospitalized in serious condition at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The remaining victims sustained minor wounds and were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.

Police officers at the scene of a shooting and stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Arie Yaffa, a doctor who volunteers with United Hatzalah, said, “There is a wounded man in critical condition and another in moderate condition, but conscious. We administered first aid at the scene, while trying to resuscitate the critically wounded victim, who was taken to the hospital.”

Large contingents of security forces were scrambled to the scene.

The terrorist’s gun. (Police Spokesman)

Israel Police said that the shooter used a homemade “Carlo” machine gun to open fire on civilians and security forces near the Chain Gate and was shot and killed by security forces. A second terrorist, armed with a knife, fled the scene, avoiding capture.

Visiting the scene of the attack, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said, “The police neutralized the terrorist within 32 seconds, cutting off the attack. The terrorist is known to us, but not as someone involved in terrorist activity.”

Police also stressed that despite earlier media reports, the terrorist had not been disguised as a chareidi Jew.

Meanwhile, Hamas has praised the terrorists and called for more attacks. Spokesman Hazem Qassem said, “This is a commando action in occupied Jerusalem. The city will continue to wage war until the occupying entity is driven out.”

The terrorist has been identified as Fadi Abu Shahidam, a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp in his 40s, who is affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization. Internal Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said that the wife of the terrorist left him and traveled overseas just three days ago, which “shows that this was a premeditated attack.”