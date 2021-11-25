Want up-to-the-
November 25, 2021
November 25, 2021
כ"א כסלו תשפ"ב
כ"א כסלו תשפ"ב
Community
Satmar Holds Annual 21 Kislev Celebrations
Community
Satmar Holds Annual 21 Kislev Celebrations
Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 5:15 pm
כ"א כסלו תשפ"ב
Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 5:15 pm |
כ"א כסלו תשפ"ב
On Wednesday night the Satmar
kehillos
held their annual celebrations in honor of 21 Kislev, the anniversary of the rescue of the Satmar Rebbe, Harav Yoel Teitelbaum,
zy”a
, from the Holocaust. The event of the Satmar Rebbe, Harav Aaron Teitelbaum,
shlita
(above) was held at the Grand Kent Ave. Waterfront Plaza. The event of the Satmar Rebbe, Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum,
shlita
, was held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Crowd at the Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza.
Harav Aaron entering the Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza.
New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, who currently serves as Brooklyn Borough President, greeting Rav Zalman Leib.
—
https://images.hamodia.com/hamod-uploads/2021/11/25164521/signal-2021-11-25-12-27-24-736.mp4
—
Adams onstage at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Adams meeting with Rav Aaron before the event at Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza.
Adams onstage at Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza with, L-R: Pinny Ringel, Assistant Commissioner of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Community Affairs Unit; and Satmar
askanim
Rabbi Moishe Indig and Joel Eisdorfer.
Adams onstage at Grand Kent Ave. Waterfront Plaza with Joel Eisdorfer (L) and Rabbi Moishe Indig.
Adams with Eisdorfer (R) and Indig (L) at Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza.
At the Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza. L-R: Bobov-45
askan
Chesky Blau; State Sen. Brian Kavanagh; New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli; Ezra Friedlander, CEO of The Friedlander Group; Satmar
askan
Rabbi Moishe Indig; U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi; State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein; Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. (The Friedlander Group)
At the Grand Kent Ave. Waterfront Plaza. (The Friedlander Group)
Adams with
askan
Rabbi Abe Friedman at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Chi Ossé, Councilmember-Elect from District 36, at the Grand Kent Ave. Waterfront Plaza. (Chi Ossé)
