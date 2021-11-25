Community

Satmar Holds Annual 21 Kislev Celebrations

On Wednesday night the Satmar kehillos held their annual celebrations in honor of 21 Kislev, the anniversary of the rescue of the Satmar Rebbe, Harav Yoel Teitelbaum, zy”a, from the Holocaust. The event of the Satmar Rebbe, Harav Aaron Teitelbaum, shlita (above) was held at the Grand Kent Ave. Waterfront Plaza. The event of the Satmar Rebbe, Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, shlita, was held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Crowd at the Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza.
Harav Aaron entering the Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza.
New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, who currently serves as Brooklyn Borough President, greeting Rav Zalman Leib.

Adams onstage at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Adams meeting with Rav Aaron before the event at Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza.
Adams onstage at Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza with, L-R: Pinny Ringel, Assistant Commissioner of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Community Affairs Unit; and Satmar askanim Rabbi Moishe Indig and Joel Eisdorfer.
Adams onstage at Grand Kent Ave. Waterfront Plaza with Joel Eisdorfer (L) and Rabbi Moishe Indig.
Adams with Eisdorfer (R) and Indig (L) at Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza.
At the Grand Kent Ave Waterfront Plaza. L-R: Bobov-45 askan Chesky Blau; State Sen. Brian Kavanagh; New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli; Ezra Friedlander, CEO of The Friedlander Group; Satmar askan Rabbi Moishe Indig; U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi; State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein; Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. (The Friedlander Group)
At the Grand Kent Ave. Waterfront Plaza. (The Friedlander Group)
Adams with askan Rabbi Abe Friedman at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Chi Ossé, Councilmember-Elect from District 36, at the Grand Kent Ave. Waterfront Plaza. (Chi Ossé)