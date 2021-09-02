Eitan Na’eh Nominated as First Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 10:16 am |

Ambassador Eitan Na’eh.

Eitan Na’eh was nominated Thursday to be Israel’s first ambassador to Bahrain.

Na’eh was Israel’s first diplomat to take up office in the United Arab Emirates following its normalization deal with Israel, serving as chargé d’affairs of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Na’eh served as envoy to Turkey from 2016 to 2018, until he was expelled by Ankara in protest of the deaths of dozens of Palestinians in violent clashes with Israeli forces on the border with the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met Thursday with Bahrain’s first Ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousef al-Jalahmah, who presented him with a copy of his diplomatic credentials.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets Bahraini ambassador Khaled Yousef al-Jalahmah, Thursday. (Elad Gutman)

During their meeting in Yerushalayim, Lapid congratulated the Ambassador on his arrival, and for the expected opening of the Bahraini embassy in Israel, and together they discussed the strengthening of ties between the two countries and peoples.

Lapid said: “The opening of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s embassy in Israel is another step towards true peace in the Middle East. Many countries in the region see the strong ties that are being forged between us and the Bahrainis, as well as the brave decision made by the King of Bahrain, His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to establish peace with Israel. In the future, other countries that are changing the face of the Middle East will too join the circle of peace.

“I hope to visit Bahrain soon and inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Manama.”