IDF Downs Hezbollah Drone that Crossed from Lebanon

Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:09 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) – The Israeli military said on Thursday it downed a drone belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist group that crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

In a brief statement, it said the incident occurred on Wednesday.

“Our troops monitored and successfully downed the drone,” the IDF said. “We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty.”

The statement gave no technical details about the drone, but Israeli media reports said it was unarmed and likely on a reconnaissance mission.

Tensions flared along the Israeli-Lebanese border last week, with Hezbollah launching rocket attacks that drew Israeli air strikes and artillery fire.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported, though one of the Hezbollah projectiles caused a fire that scorched hundreds of acres of farmland near the northern border.