Over 2,000 New Infections Reported in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 4:37 am |

Health care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive-through complex to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus in Yerushalayim, July 20. (Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

For the first time in Israel’s current coronavirus wave, over 2,000 new infections were reported since Monday. The number of critically ill patients continues to rise and stands Tuesday morning at 138, almost double the amount last Tuesday.

On Monday, a further 39 patients were in serious condition, the highest number since the end of March.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz visited the coronavirus ward at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva Tuesday morning and said that if it was decided to deliver a third dose of the vaccine, “Israel would be prepared and ready with a stock of vaccines for everyone.”