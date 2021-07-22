Coronavirus Cabinet Approves Green Pass for Large Events

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:46 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive-through complex to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, in Yerushalayim, on Thursday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Starting from next Thursday, July 29, indoor gatherings with over 100 participants will start functioning under the green pass outline, but children under 12 will be exempt, the Coronavirus Cabinet approved on Thursday afternoon.

For those above the age 12 – and thus eligible for a vaccine – access to cultural and sports venues, gyms, restaurants and dining halls, conferences, tourist attractions and shuls will be reserved only to people who are fully vaccinated, recovered or having had a negative test performed in the previous 72 hours.

For the first days, the unvaccinated will be able to undergo a COVID test for free, while after Aug. 8 they will have to do it at their own expenses.

The list of countries under travel ban – which Israelis cannot visit unless they obtain a permission from the governmental committee – might be expanded. The list currently includes Uzbekistan, Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Spain, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The Cabinet recommended to expand the list of red countries and add the following: Great Britain, Georgia, Cyprus and Turkey. This will be submitted to the government on Sunday, and will take effect next Friday, July 30.

Flying to red countries will continue to be prohibited except with the approval of the exceptions committee.

People who have been vaccinated will be tested for the coronavirus upon landing in Israel and will be released from quarantine upon receiving a negative result.

People who have not been vaccinated will be tested for the coronavirus upon landing in Israel, will be quarantined for seven days and will be released from quarantine upon receiving a negative result for a test that was carried out on the seventh day.

The distinction between people who have and who have not been vaccinated was made in light of the recommendation of the Health Ministry and outside experts, according to which applying the Green Pass is likely to improve the morbidity situation. It was also decided that it is important to give incentives to unvaccinated citizens of Israel who can be vaccinated and create a distinction between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated population vis-à-vis daily routines.