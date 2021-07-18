Police Release Video of Suspect who Stole Boy’s Scooter

NEW YORK -

Sunday, July 18, 2021

Police have released video and photos of the man who stole a then six-year-old Boro Park boy’s scooter in hope of finding him.

Simcha was riding his electric scooter on 12th Avenue at 35th Street July 7 when an unknown man grabbed the scooter’s handlebars, pulled it from the boy, and rode off on it. The incident made the front page of the New York Post as a new low as the city experiences a surge of crimes.

The thief appeared to be a white man wearing a mask.

For Simcha, the story has a happy ending: the next week, on his seventh birthday, he was presented with a gift of a brand-new scooter and safety helmet by community activist Yanky Meyer, the 66th Precinct, and Yonasan Schwartz, the owner of Toys 2 Discover on 18th Avenue.

L-R: Toys 2 Discover owner Yonasan Schwartz; Yanky Meyer of Miasaskim; birthday boy Simcha; NYPD Captain Jason Hagestad, commanding officer of the 66th Precinct; NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor; and NYPD Clergy Liasion David Heskiel, presenting Simcha with the new scooter.

Simcha’s father, Pinchas, said he was encouraged by how many people reached out after the crime to offer to replace the scooter.

“I want to thank everyone from across New York City who reached out to me to offer a scooter, and to express support,” Pinchas said. “It made us feel that we are not alone, and that even though there are some individuals who can be so depraved as to steal a scooter from a child, there are so many more people who are decent and caring.”