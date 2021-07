YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 8:43 am |

President Joe Biden. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to the United States in mid-August for a meeting with President Joe Biden, Channel 12 reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Bennett will speak to Biden on issues pertaining to Iran, more specifically on Ebrahim Raisi, who is due to become Iran’s next president in early August.

The trip would be the first meeting between Bennett and Biden and the Prime Minister’s first public international trip since taking office last month.