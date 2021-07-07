Coronavirus Cabinet Decides Against Significant New Restrictions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 9:21 am |

Travelers arriving at the Ben Gurion International Airport go to get a Covid-19 test upon their arrival. (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)

The Coronavirus Cabinet met on Wednesday afternoon and has decided not to impose any significant new restrictions on the public despite the spread of the Delta variant.

It was determined that the existing strategy of slowing the spread of the virus will continue while causing minimal disruption to the economy and daily routine. It was agreed that implementing the strategy will entail taking certain risks but in the overall consideration, including economic factors, this is the necessary balance.

Following are the decisions of the Cabinet:

1. Increasing the national vaccination campaign

2. Increased public information efforts with emphasis on calls to get vaccinated, wear masks and maintain physical distance.

3. Carrying out rapid tests at the entrances to geriatric facilities

4. Carrying out rapid coronavirus tests at summer camps (with over 100 participants)

5. Requiring quarantine for persons returning from abroad until test results are received

6. In order to increase the cooperation of the public in enforcing quarantine, the Health Ministry is carrying out staff work to evaluate shortening the length of quarantine

The Cabinet authorized the Prime Minister and the Health Minister to make timely decisions to implement the determined strategy.