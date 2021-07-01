Meretz to Vote Against Family Reunification Law

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 6:48 am |

View of a Knesset plenary session. (Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL)

The left-wing Meretz party that makes up the government coalition said Thursday that its MKs will vote against Family Reunification Law during a vote on Monday.

The law, tabled by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, is set to ban families applying for citizenship for their non-Israeli spouses, which mostly affects Arab families living in Yehudah, Shomron and Gaza. The law expires on Tuesday.

A meeting between Shaked and Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas on Wednesday ended without reaching a deal.

The pair are slated to meet once again later this evening to discuss the coalition crisis over the vote to extend the Palestinian family reunification law.

This means that for the law to be able to pass, it will need support from the opposition parties. The opposition, from their part, have said they will vote against the law.