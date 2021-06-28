Document for Outgoing Passengers Mandated From Tomorrow

Yerushalayim -

Monday, June 28, 2021 at 8:41 am |

Ben Gurion International Airport, on June 23, 2021. (Photo by Flash90)

Israel’s Health Ministry announced that in accordance with the new regulations, starting tomorrow every Israeli citizen and resident over the age of 16 will be required to fill out an outgoing passenger form during the 24 hours prior to their departure from Israel.

On the form, passengers will need to fill out personal details and a statement that they are not traveling or visiting countries defined as high-risk: Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Russia.

Israeli citizens and residents are prohibited from visiting these countries, unless they have a special permit. Violation of these restrictions could lead to a fine of NIS 5,000.