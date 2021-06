YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 21, 2021 at 7:55 am |

Hamas leader Yehya Al-Sinwar speaks to the media following a meeting with U.N. mediators, in Gaza City on Monday. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar met on Monday with representatives of the United Nations and announced that there no progress had been made to achieve a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

The Hamas leader said the meeting did not go well and that there was no sign of solving the “humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” Palestinian news sources reported.

Sinwar later said that he will hold a meeting with different factions to decide their next steps, according to SAFA.