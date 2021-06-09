Activists From Satmar-R’ Aaron Endorse Adams, Effectively Reversing Earlier Support for Yang

BROOKLYN -

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams meeting with supporters in Williamsburg late Tuesday night.

Activists in the Satmar community of the Rebbe Harav Aaron Teitelbaum in Williamsburg have thrown their support behind mayoral candidate Eric Adams, in an apparent stunning reversal, as those leaders had signed onto a neighborhood-wide endorsement two weeks ago in support of Andrew Yang, Adams’ chief rival for the Democratic nomination.

The endorsement followed a meeting late Tuesday that Adams held with the activists that continued past midnight, and was made formal in an endorsement ad Wednesday in Der Blatt, the community’s newspaper.

“The heads of our community and our holy institutions and the thousands of our community members have a special appreciation for candidate Mr. Adams,” reads the ad, signed by 11 community activists.

Two weeks ago, an endorsement letter for Yang under the banner “Williamsburg United” appeared in Yiddish newspapers, and included the names of activists of 10 Williamsburg Chasidic groups, including two activists from this Satmar faction. These two activists were among the 11 people who signed onto the Adams endorsement letter Wednesday, which makes no mention of the previous Yang endorsement. Hamodia attempted to reach out to one of them to discuss reasons for the apparent reversal, but he did not respond.

Wednesday’s endorsement is for Adams as the first-place vote in the new ranked-choice voting system, and Yang second. (The “Williamsburg United” endorsement had Yang first, Adams second, and Scott Stringer third).

Adams “is a friend,” said Satmar activist Moishe Indig at the meeting Tuesday night. “He was always a friend, and we can count on his support.”

Adams has long ties with the Jewish community, during his years as a state senator and in his current position as Brooklyn borough president. But Yang, a political newcomer, locked up an early wave of endorsements in the Orthodox community — from the coalition of Williamsburg activists and a similar coalition in Boro Park, as well as Assemblymen Daniel Rosenthal and Simcha Eichenstein, and Councilman Kalman Yeger — largely due to his strong stances in favor of yeshiva independence and against the BDS movement.

The endorsement ad in Der Blatt.

Adams recently got his own flurry of endorsements in the community, from coalitions in Flatbush, Far Rockaway, Crown Heights and the Sephardic community, and has expressed frustration over the endorsements of Yang.

In his comments Tuesday night, Adams once again took a shot at Yang and his endorsers.

“These are not new friends; these are old friends, and today I’m receiving their endorsement,” said Adams. “They’re saying to everyone in the city that those who are elected and stood with us, we’re going to stand with them. And this was a very significant moment for me, because this community knows me.”

The endorsement “means a lot,” Adams continued. “It is saying, ‘Eric, we notice that you are not a new friend, you’re an old friend. And anyone that acknowledges old friends, are people you have friendship in the future with as well.”

Adams also vowed that the Big Apple would have a quick improvement under his mayoralty. “Within one year,” he said, “you’re going to see a different city.”

The activists on Wednesday also endorsed Lincoln Restler for 33rd City Council District, Antonio Reynoso for Brooklyn Borough President, and Charles Finkelstein for civil court judge.

Primary Day is June 22, and early voting begins June 12.

Yang burst into the race in January, with strong name recognition from his 2020 presidential run, and boosted by his signature “universal basic income” proposal, an energetic presence and a spirited team of supporters known as the Yang Gang. Early polls showed Yang with a double-digit lead.

But he has struggled recently as voters have become more familiar with candidates.

A poll by Spectrum News NY1/Ipsos released Monday shows Adams now has 73% name recognition, a 20-point increase since its April survey. Yang still has the most name recognition, with 85% of voters familiar with him, an 8-point rise since April.

Adams’ policing policy is among the most conservative in the Democratic field. He has made it a key campaign issue, and has seen a boost as shootings and murders in the city continue to soar.

Yang, on the other hand, has been criticized recently for lack of familiarity with several issues reporters have questioned him about, including 50-a (the repealed law that shielded police disciplinary records) and the size of the debt of the MTA, an agency he has said he wants the city to take over from the state.

The Spectrum News NY1/Ipsos poll shows Adams leading Yang by six percentage points, with Kathryn Garcia, the former Sanitation commissioner, one point behind Yang.

An internal poll released Tuesday by the Yang campaign shows Adams leading Yang by one point, with Garcia two points behind Yang.

