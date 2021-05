Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:19 am |

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:19 am |

State Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein and City Councilmember Kalman Yeger endorsed Andrew Yang for New York city mayor in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning. The Democratic primary, which polls show Yang is currently leading, is June 22.

Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein speaking. (Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia)