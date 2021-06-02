Eric Adams to Get Endorsement of FJCC

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:59 pm |

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams meeting last month with FJCC board members.

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams has won the support of the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition, snagging a big prize in the endorsement race in the Orthodox community, Hamodia has learned.

“In considering candidates for endorsement,” FJCC Chairman Josh Mehlman told Hamodia Wednesday night, “we looked for an experienced leader who could take this city out of its current crises and help ensure a bright future for our community and the entire city. We believe that Eric Adams is the right candidate for this moment.”

The board and executive board of the FJCC is comprised of some six dozen lay leaders representing yeshivas, shuls and communities in the Greater Flatbush area, including Midwood, Kensington, Homecrest, Gravesend, Madison and Marine Park.

Adams won the FJCC’s endorsement based on his relationship with the community during his years as a state senator and in his current job as Brooklyn borough president, and due to his tough-on-crime and pro-business stances. Before entering political office, Adams was an NYPD officer, retiring as captain.

With this endorsement, which will be made official at an event in Midwood Thursday morning, nearly all the big endorsements from the Orthodox community have been handed out, less than three weeks before the Democratic primary.

Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur who has never held public office, swept the early endorsements in the community, winning the support of united coalitions of Chassidic activists and yeshiva administrators of Boro Park and Williamsburg, as well as Asssemblymen Daniel Rosenthal and Simcha Eichenstein, and Councilman Kalman Yeger. But within the past week-and-a-half, Adams has gotten the support of groups representing Crown Heights and Far Rockaway, the Sephardic Community Federation, and now the FJCC.

“Eric has gained the trust of the community over the years, and we have appreciation for his work with us,” said Mehlman. “And as a former NYPD captain, he understands what is needed to make our community, and communities across this city, feel safe once again.”

The primary will be held June 22, with early voting beginning June 12. Polls have shown Adams and Yang in a close battle atop the large field of candidates, along with a surging Kathryn Garcia, the former Sanitation commissioner whose campaign has been boosted in recent weeks following endorsements by The New York Times and Daily News.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com