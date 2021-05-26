Adams Gets Endorsement of Crown Heights Jewish Activists

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:05 pm |

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams received the support of a coalition of activists from the Chabad community in Crown Heights Tuesday night, giving Adams his first endorsements from Orthodox Jewish activists, who until now had virtually all thrown their support behind Andrew Yang.

“Eric Adams represented us in the state Senate and as Brooklyn borough president, and he has been a long-time friend to our community,” Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, one of the endorsers, told Hamodia on Wednesday. “He has celebrated with us in good times and mourned with us in bad times. His friendship has earned our loyalty and support.”

Adams tweeted Wednesday that he is “proud to have earned the unified endorsement of the Jewish community in Crown Heights, a testament to our long-lasting friendship and deep mutual respect.”