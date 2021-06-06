NY to Eliminate Indoor Mask Requirement for Schools, Camps

NEW YORK -

Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3:50 pm |

Yeshiva students in Boro Park. (Eli Wohl)

New York will rescind its mask requirement for children and adults in schools and summer camps this Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

Fully vaccinated students, campers and staff already would not have to worry about indoor masks. The New York guidelines diverge from the CDC, which recommends schools practice consistent masking as a preventative measure against coronavirus spread.

Individual schools and camps can implement stricter policies for their own facilities, NBC 4 reported. New York City public schools have indicated they will keep an indoor mask policy in place.

“The health and safety of our students, educators and staff remain our top priority. Per State guidance, local districts may implement standards that make the most sense for their communities, as we are continuing with our universal mask policy at our schools,” a city Department of Education spokesperson said.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate was .54% and the city’s was .73%.

The city has opened vaccination sites in several Bronx public schools as a way to encourage children and teenagers who are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine to be vaccinated.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com