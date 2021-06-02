NYC Opening Vaccination Sites in Schools

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:39 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio at the first day of the 2018-19 school year at PS 377 in Ozone Park, Queens. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

In an effort to vaccinate more children, New York City will open pop-up vaccine sites in public schools.

“We now are really doubling down on focusing on young people, focusing on their parents, focusing on their pediatricians,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio at his press conference on Wednesday. “This is something I think is going to open up a world of possibilities. We’re working with our Health Department, our Department of Education, with the UFT. We want to make schools a place where kids can get vaccinated.”

Children ages 12 to 16 are eligible, so long as they have parental consent. The students would receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The new program will start on Friday in four schools in the Bronx, and will be expanded to the five boroughs.

“It’s going to be a way to reach a lot of young people quickly and it’s going to be a way to encourage parents to understand how incredible it is, what a great feeling it is to know your child is safe,” the mayor said.

Additional new vaccine sites for children are in the New York Aquarium, and those who do will get a free ticket for their next visit.

“Parents are really responding to this,” de Blasio said. “It is a joy to bring your kids someplace they love, get them vaccinated, know they’re healthy, know they’ll get to enjoy that wonderful location again.”

___

smarcus@hamodia.com