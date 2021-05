YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 31, 2021 at 5:22 am |

Healthcare workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive-through complex to check if they have been infected with COVID-19, at the Golani interchange. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Monday said that only four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday after 22,360 tests were conducted, indicating a 0.0% positivity rate.

There are currently only 49 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, with 36 of them listed in critical condition and 35 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,411 Israelis have succumbed to the virus and over five million have already received two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.