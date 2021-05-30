Armed Infiltrator From Gaza Neutralized

YERUSHALAYIM -

Security officials thwarted an attempted infiltration into Israeli territory from Gaza by a Palestinian man armed with a knife.

Local security officials captured the Palestinian after crossing into Israel, the IDF said.

The man was spotted was spotted adjacent to Moshav Sde Avraham, near the borders of Israel, Gaza and Egypt, before he was neutralized by local security officers.

No injuries were reported.

Area residents were advised to remain in their homes while security forces search the area to ensure there were no other infiltrators.