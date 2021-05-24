LA Police Arrest Another Suspect in Hate Crime Outside Restaurant

NEW YORK -

Los Angeles police announced they had arrested 30-year-old Xavier Pabon as a suspect in the random beating of Jewish restaurant patrons on Tuesday, May 18.

Pabon is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and is being held at $275,000 bail. The high bail is due to his crime being “motivated by hatred.”

He was arrested on Friday night, May 21, by L.A. police and a team from the U.S. Marshal Service. Police received multiple tips that Pabon was one of the masked men caught on video waving Palestinian flags, hurling slurs, and attacking Jewish men sitting outside a restaurant.

A witness claimed the men screamed, “Where are the Jews?” before leaping out a car festooned with Palestinian flags outside of the Sushi Fumi restaurant in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles.

One victim, who was beaten and pepper sprayed, was taken to the hospital.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is planning to include charges of hate crimes against the suspected perpetrators once all are identified and arrested.

