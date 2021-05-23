U.S. Airlines Resuming Flights to Israel After Ceasefire

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

United, Delta and American Airlines said on Friday that they will be resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in violence that had included rockets fired at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Delta will “closely monitor the security situation and will make adjustments to our flight schedules as necessary,” spokesman Morgan Durrant said.

United Airlines also resumed service on Friday, with a flight from Newark to Tel Aviv. A spokeswoman said the airline plans to also resume flights from Chicago and San Francisco over the weekend. United had halted flights to Israel from all three U.S. cities on May 12.

American Airlines said it plans to restart New York-Tel Aviv flights on Monday.