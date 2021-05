Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:46 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

View of coronavirus swab sampling booths at the Ben-Gurion International Airport. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel’s coronavirus commissioner, Prof. Nachman Ash announced Wednesday that citizens traveling abroad would now have to start paying for coronavirus testing. Until now, Israelis with kupat cholim could be tested for free.

Visitors entering the country may also be required to cover the cost of coronavirus testing upon entering Israel.