Section 8 Voucher Waitlist to Open

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:09 pm |

For the first time in over a decade, the New York State Section 8 voucher waitlist will accept new applications. Applying does not guarantee a voucher, but New York City will use the applications to select 15,000 households through a lottery system, and the lucky ones selected will then be entered in the waitlist to be offered a Section 8 voucher when one becomes available.

The application process for the waitlist will only be open from May 17 through May 28, which leaves only a small window for submitting an application, and is further reduced with the first 2 days (May 17th and 18th) falling on Shavuos.

Eligibility for Section 8 vouchers is income based. A single person can be eligible if their annual income does not exceed $41,800, and for a family of 2, 3 or 4 people, the limit is raised by $5950 per additional family member, to $47,750, $53,700 and $59,650 respectively. For families with 5-9 members, the income limit is to increase by $4750-$4800 ($59,650-$83,510), and then falls to just a few hundred dollars for additional family members.

In anticipation for the influx of expected applicants, the Boro Park Jewish Community Council has added and trained additional staff to answer questions and facilitate a smooth and simple application process for Boro Park residents.

“Opening Section 8 to 15,000 new households is something that hasn’t happened since 2009,” says Avi Greenstein, BPJCC CEO. “So in a way this is a momentous time. At the BPJCC, our mission is to help the community in any way we can, which is why we made it our business to quickly mobilize a dedicated Section 8 department to assist Boro Parkers with the applications process and to answer any questions residents might have.

“Experience has shown us that there are members of the community who may shy away from applying for services because they are uncomfortable with the process. At the BPJCC, we try to facilitate their needs in a cultural sensitive way. We are constantly on the lookout for grants and programs to benefit the community, and we work to make them available to all who are entitled to these important services.”

BPJCC’s state-of-the-art service center is in the heart of Boro Park at 1310 46th St. Staff will be available May 19-28, Monday through Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. No documents are required to apply, and no appointment is necessary for this service.