BREAKING: Supreme Court Grants Injunction Overturning New York Restrictions on Houses of Worship

Thursday, November 26, 2020

Agudath Israel of Madison in Brooklyn.

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted an injunction overturning New York’s restrictions on houses of worship, in a ruling handed down minutes before midnight on Thanksgiving Eve.

“Even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten,” read the majority opinion, a 5-4 ruling. “The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty.”

“This is an historic victory,” said Avi Schick, attorney for Agudath Israel and the shuls that had challenged New York Gov. Cuomo’s Cluster Action Initiative, which set strict limits on attendance at houses of worship. “This landmark decision will ensure that religious practices and religious institutions will be protected from government edicts that do not treat religion with the respect demanded by the Constitution.”

Early last month, in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo instituted a “Cluster Action Initiative,” categorizing parts of the state into various colored “zones,” based on COVID-test-positivity rates. In the most-restrictive “red” zone, guidelines include limiting services at houses of worship to 10 people or 25 percent of maximum occupancy, whichever is fewer. In the intermediate “orange” zone, maximum attendance at houses of worship is limited to the lesser of 25 people or 33% of occupancy. In the least-restrictive yellow zones, houses of worship are limited to 50% of occupancy.

Multiple Orthodox Jewish and Catholic groups and individuals filed suit against various aspects of the Cluster Action Initiative.

Agudath Israel of America and two of its shuls – Agudath Israel of Kew Gardens Hills in Queens and the Agudath Israel of Madison in Brooklyn – and the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, comprised of 186 parishes and 210 total churches in Brooklyn and Queens, filed separate lawsuits challenging these restrictions, in federal court in the Eastern District of New York. (Several other plaintiffs filed suit were filed in other federal districts of New York.) Following a string of denials of injunction requests in district and appellate court, Agudah and the Diocese applied for injunctions earlier this month to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Neither plaintiff took issue with the 50% restriction in yellow zones. Moreover, the Diocese said it had voluntarily reduced its capacity to 25%. What the plaintiffs primarily objected to was that the attendee limits applied regardless of the size of a particular house of worship; shuls or churches that ordinary house hundreds of people are still limited to the 10- or 25-person maximum.

In a ruling before Thanksgiving, the Court granted the injunction.

In a brief, decision handed down minutes before Thanksgiving, joined by Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brette Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and new appointee Amy Coney Barett, the Court granted the injunction, stating that the plaintiffs had made a “strong showing that the challenged restrictions violate” religious liberties, that plaintiffs are likely to win the case on the merits, and that they stand to suffer irreparable harm if the injunction were not granted.

The injunction overturns the 10- and 25-person limit in red and orange zones, respectively, but apparently keeps in place the 25%- and 33%-of-occupancy rules in those zones, respectively.

Previously during the pandemic, the Supreme Court had ruled against challenges to restrictions in other states, in 5-4 votes decried by religious-liberties advocates. The difference in this case: Justice Barrett, who replaced the recently deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Court late last month.

Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor opposed granting of the injunction. The four had joined Ginsburg in the majority of the earlier COVID cases.