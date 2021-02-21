COVID Cases Drop as Infection Rate Falls to 6.4%

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 5:05 am |

A medical worker tests a man for coronavirus, at a site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Tzfas, on Feb. 10. (David Cohen/Flash90)

3,389 Israelis were confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday and an additional 1,164 were found to be infected on Shabbos, according to the Military Intelligence taskforce at the Health Ministry.

After 18,000 were tests conducted, the positivity rate was found to be 6.4%.

Of those confirmed over the weekend, 75% were under the age of 39, as hospitals report a growing number of people under the age of 60 who are suffering from serious complications of the virus.

There are currently 847 Israelis with COVID who are hospitalized in serious condition.

Even so, 50% of new cases detected in the past week were found in the over-60 population, 30% were from the 40-59 age group and 10% were from the 20-39 age group.

The R factor that determines the spread of coronavirus in the community was found to be 0.79, indicating a drop in contagion from the virus.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday that more than 3.2 million Israelis are immune to COVID-19 and are free to enter gyms, hotels and cultural events. “Thus far, out of 4,300,000 vaccines administered, more than three million have already received two doses of the vaccine,” Edelstein said.