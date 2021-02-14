Over 300 Falashmura Arrive in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 10:23 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu seen as members of the Falashmura community arrive at Ben Gurion airport, on December 3, 2020. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

A group of 302 Ethiopian Falashmura landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Friday, another phase of Operation Tzur Yisrael to bring Jews from Ethiopia to Israel, despite Israel’s closed skies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The specially chartered flight sponsored by the International Christian Embassy in Yerushalayim was allowed to bring the Ethiopian olim to Israel.

Israel’s airports have been completely closed for a few weeks to prevent the entry of new COVID-19 variants. The special exceptions committee gave permission for the group of Ethiopian immigrants to come from Addis Ababa.

All the newcomers were required to pass COVID-19 tests upon arrival and will now spend two weeks in quarantine.

In November 2015, the government passed a decision to allow family reunifications for the remaining 9,000 Falash Mura community members waiting for aliyah to Israel.

By the end of 2017 about 1,300 had been approved and immigrated. In October 2018 the government decided to bring another 1,000 members of the community who already have close relatives living in Israel.

After Operation Tzur Yisrael, 7,000 will remain to wait for aliyah.