In Last Hope for Mergers, Huldai’s Party Postpones Submitting List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 5:24 am |

An election campaign poster of Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai’s newly found political party, seen in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

The Israelis Party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai announced on Wednesday morning that it had decided to delay submitting its list to the Central Elections Committee, in order to allow more time to seek political mergers.

The party had been set to present its list third on Wednesday afternoon, after Yesh Atid and Yamina. The list registration opens Wednesday afternoon and closes at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Huldai has held talks with new Labor leader Merav Michaeli about running together. Though she has agreed to take Huldai as her number two, she does not want his party’s other candidates.