Andrew Yang Announces NYC Mayoral Campaign

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, NEW YORK -

Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:06 am |

Andrew Yang, forefront, and Ritchie Torres, right, at the official kickoff of Yang’s mayoral campaign. (Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia)

Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur who made waves during his unsuccessful presidential campaign by advocating for a universal basic income, announced his candidacy Thursday for the Democratic primary in the New York City mayoral race.

Speaking to a crowd in Morningside Heights on Thursday, Yang said, “I’m running for mayor for a very simple reason: I see a crisis and believe that I can help.”

In his plan for the city, he emphasized many of the unconventional economic ideas that gave him a following during the presidential race. “We need bold ideas and a fresh approach to revive our city,” Yang said.

If he won, he would “launch the largest basic income program on the history of the country right here in New York” and launch a city-wide People’s Bank “so they don’t have to turn to check cashers or money lenders.”

“We can make extreme poverty a thing of the past in NYC,” he said.

He stressed the need for a “human-centered economy” and a “COVID recovery plan that helps working people and not the stock market.”

Yang vowed to implement criminal justice reform to prevent more deaths in custody and work with the NYPD to bring down crime.

Yang said that he would travel around the city on a bike or public transit, and would fight for the city, rather than the state, to have control over the subway and buses. The latter plan comes from Corey Johnson, the speaker of the City Council who was widely expected to run for mayor but withdrew, citing health issues.

“Andrew Yang is going to mean electric buses,” he said, and would implement a plan to convert the city’s public bus fleet to all-electric ones by 2030.

When asked by Hamodia “would you enact any policy against circumcision?” Yang replied simply, “No.” He had previously said he opposed medical circumcision on children, but not for religious purposes.

The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Yang would be the city’s first Asian-American mayor, if elected.

Yang was with Freshman Congressman Ritchie Torres, who is co-chairing Yang’s campaign.

Torres praised Yang as a “problem solver who is going to make our city work – not for political insider but for all NYers, especially the most vulnerable NYers.”

Torres conceded he did not expect to be endorsing Yang, but said that the politics of the past have failed, and the city needs new and unconventional ideas. “Politics as usual in New York City is too small to fit the magnitude of this moment,” he said. “What we need is not more of the same … what we need is an infusion of new ideas and new energy and new leadership, and what I have found in Andrew Yang is a leader who represents a break from the failed politics of the past.”