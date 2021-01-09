Netanyahu Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Shot

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 6:15 pm |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Motzoei Shabbos received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine after becoming the first Israeli to be inoculated last month.

As he received the second dose, Netanyahu touted the coming vaccine shipments and asserted that all Israelis can be immunized in two months.

Most schools and businesses were closed starting Friday, with people required to remain within 1,000 meters (yards) from home except for essential needs. Public gatherings are heavily restricted and public transportation is limited. The restrictions are to last for at least two weeks.