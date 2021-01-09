CoronavirusIsrael

Netanyahu Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Shot

By Aryeh Stern

YERUSHALAYIM -
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu receives the second vaccination against the coronavirus, at Tel HaShomer Hospital outside of Tel Aviv, on Motzoei Shabbos. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Motzoei Shabbos received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine after becoming the first Israeli to be inoculated last month.

Israel is in the midst of a third nationwide lockdown after seeing a surge in cases despite unleashing one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns. The country has given the first of two vaccine doses to nearly 20% of its population, and Netanyahu said that it has secured enough vaccines to inoculate the whole adult population by the end of March.

As he received the second dose, Netanyahu touted the coming vaccine shipments and asserted that all Israelis can be immunized in two months.

Most schools and businesses were closed starting Friday, with people required to remain within 1,000 meters (yards) from home except for essential needs. Public gatherings are heavily restricted and public transportation is limited. The restrictions are to last for at least two weeks.