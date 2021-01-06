U.S. Capitol Breached by Trump Supporters; Reports of Shots Fired; Congress Members Donning Gas Masks

WASHINGTON -

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:48 pm |

Screencap from FOX News shows a protestor sitting in the seat of Vice President Pence (l) and one sitting at the desk of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in her office in the Capirtol.

Protesters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police, as Congress was in the midst of certifying the 2020 presidential election.

Protestors breached the barriers around the Capitol, overwhelmed the police and entered the building. There were reports of shots fired, but it is unknown who fired. CNN reported that a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest, but it is unknown who the woman is or who shot her.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Senators and Representatives have been told to be prepared to put on gas masks, as both police and protesters have tear gas.

Rep. Veronic Escobar, D-Tex., tweeted video of protestors inside the Capitol, and said, “I’m currently sheltering in place. The Capitol building has been breached and both chambers are locked down. This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created.”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said, in a phone call with CNN, that lawmakers were evacuated from the House floor and hiding in an undisclosed location.

Images showed protestors breaching the Congressional chambers.

Around 3:25 p.m., CNN reported that the Senate chamber had been cleared of protestors.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” and cursing as officers tried to keep them back.

Images broadcast on CNN showed protestors smashing a glass window and climbing into the Capitol, and protestors climbing atop a scaffold and raising a Trump campaign flag and an American flag.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The skirmishes came shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters at a rally near the White House ahead of Congress’s vote, claiming election fraud. The supporters then marched to the Capitol and broke in.

Protesters walk as U.S. Capitol Police officers watch in a hallway near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Trump tweeted in vain that protestors should remain peaceful.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” the president wrote. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary for the Trump administration, tweeted, “At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.

We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a 6 PM curfew.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

A security officer gestures after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump breached security defenses at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. (Reuters/Mike Theiler)

Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Reuters/Mike Theiler)