Israeli Delegation Returns From Morocco

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:32 am |

National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who led the Israeli delegation, speaks next to Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita during a visit to Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday. (Reuters/Shereen Talaat)

The Israeli delegation to Morocco, led by National Security Council (NSC) head Meir Ben-Shabbat, returned on Wednesday to Israel. During the visit a joint declaration was signed on the establishment of relations between Israel and Morocco; an official mission will be opened in Israel within approximately two weeks.

The concluding meeting of the visit was held at midnight Tuesday night with the participation of NSC head Ben-Shabbat, U.S. Senior Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s adviser Fouad Ali El Himma.

During the visit, NSC head Ben-Shabbat met with Moroccan King Mohammed VI, whom he invited – on behalf of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu – to visit Israel. He also met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita and Moroccan royal adviser El Himma.

Four bilateral cooperation agreements and MOUs were signed on civil aviation, visa exemption for official passport holders, water and investment protection. It was also agreed that an official Moroccan Mission would open in Israel within approximately two weeks.

NSC head Ben-Shabbat upon the delegation’s landing: “I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for the privilege of heading the Israeli delegation to Morocco. We returned this morning from a very successful visit to Rabat that took place less than two weeks after the announcement of the establishment of relations between the two countries. An official Moroccan Mission will open in Tel Aviv within approximately two weeks and we have already signed preliminary agreements that will begin to add tangible content to the bilateral cooperation. Relations with Morocco are advancing quickly and they will be full, deep, tight, warm and very friendly.”