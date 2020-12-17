‘Fake News’: Likud Denies Coalition Breakthrough

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:35 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel December 13, 2020. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool via REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏’s Likud party derided a media report of a breakthrough in talks with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White as fake news.

A Channel 13 report cited a Blue and White source saying they have reached a deal that will ensure Gantz becomes prime minister in accordance with the coalition deal, and also keep Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) in his position.

This, despite reports that Likud will not agree to either, and despite reports that dispersal of the Knesset and new elections are virtually certain to come next week.

A Likud response to the report was a landmark in terseness: “Fake news,” it said in a statement.