Edelstein Says ‘Calm’ About the Vaccines; ‘The Current Mission Is to Fight Fake News’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 6:39 am |

Health Minster Yuli Edelstein (R.) speaks at the Knesset’s Labor, Welfare and Health Committee, chaired by MK Chaim Katz (L.). (Knesset Spokesman)

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting of the Labor, Welfare and Health Committee, chaired by MK Chaim Katz (Likud), Health Minister MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said he was “calm” with regard to the quality of the coronavirus vaccinations that Israel has purchased.

“They have been tested in every possible way,” he said. “I am also calm with regard to the logistical preparations and the preparations of the health maintenance organizations. Our mission in the coming weeks and months will be to fight ‘fake news.’

“I see people, also in this house, who are already starting to disseminate fake news about the ‘dangerous vaccinations’ and are coming out with calls not to get vaccinated. These people do not have a bit of responsibility or a conscience. You don’t want to get vaccinated? Don’t get vaccinated, but do not spread such [claims], because you may cause someone not to get vaccinated and die.”

Dr. Uri Feinstein, who heads the Health Ministry vaccine task force, said, “Everyone is purchasing all the doses for 2021. This forced us to begin working very early to purchase the vaccinations, before there was any real information on their effectiveness. But purchasing is one thing and distributing is another. We will not distribute the vaccination to the citizens of Israel before we will be convinced of its ​safety and effectiveness.”