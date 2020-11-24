Rabbi Maklev: The Nissim Giyur Outline Is Contrary to the Position of Gedolim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 5:09 am |

Deputy Transportation Minister Rabbi Uri Maklev. (Flash90)

A number of days remain for the High Court to allow the state to enact the new conversion law. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will likely seek to approve the proposed plan of former Minister Moshe Nissim.

Deputy Transportation Minister Rabbi Maklev said in an interview that “the position of Torah Judaism is firm and consistent and will not change in any way, so that there will be no agreement on any compromise that will give legitimacy to conversions that are not in accordance with Halachah. We will not agree to the quick conversions performed overseas to fit in with the Law of return. they go against and constitute a complete contradiction to the position of the Gedolim.

“The High Court wants to allow the state to recognize reform conversions and we will not countenance it. We do not work for the High Court, and we cannot accept any compromise in the issue. We will follow the age-old direction of our leaders, no matter the outcome in the High Court. In recent days, this issue has been made clear to all relevant parties, and we have stressed that we do not live in the shadow of the High Court.”