NY to Open Emergency Hospital on Staten Island as Cases Rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:49 am |

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus in the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo said he is reopening an emergency COVID-19 field hospital on Staten Island as the number of infections keep climbing, the first such facility in the state to relaunch since the state partly tamed the pandemic over the summer.

The temporary hospital on the grounds of the South Beach Psychiatric Hospital cared for 200 patients in spring, when New York City’s hospital wards were overwhelmed with seriously ill and dying coronavirus patients.

Now, Cuomo said officials are concerned it might be needed again, as the virus has spread in the borough at a faster rate than in the rest of the city. Staten Island has averaged 209 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past seven days — up 86% from two weeks ago.

“The hospitals have contacted us, and they say they need emergency beds on Staten Island,” Cuomo told reporters at a briefing at his Manhattan office Monday.

Staten Island University Hospital now has about 100 COVID-19 patients at its two campuses — up from numbers in the 30s a few weeks ago, though far short of the roughly 300 at the peak in late April, said its executive director, Dr. Brahim Ardolic.

The two campuses total about 650 beds, though a good number are dedicated to pediatric, psychiatric and other specialized needs. After the springtime spike, hospital leaders decided that if the coronavirus patient total climbed back into the 50s or 60s, they would approach the state about reopening the temporary facility so the hospital could ensure continued care for people with other conditions in non-COVID-19 areas, Ardolic said.

The aim is to ensure that people with serious medical problems don’t shy away from hospitals or have difficulty scheduling procedures that are important but classified as elective.

“We were hoping that we were never going to have to do this” but anticipated it might happen, Ardolic said. He said the hospital plans to start making use of the temporary site as soon as Tuesday for virus patients who don’t need the most intensive care.”