Erdan Raps UNSC on Mideast Disconnect

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:02 pm |

United Nations headquarters as seen from southern Tudor City, on the east side of Manhattan, in New York City. (Padraic Ryan)

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan lectured the Security Council on its chronic disconnect between its discussions and the rapidly changing reality in the Middle East.

“I have witnessed a jarring dissonance between what this council chooses to focus on and what’s actually happening in the Middle East,” Erdan said in a meeting held via video conference.

Erdan criticized the Security Council’s “muted response” to Israel’s groundbreaking agreements with the UAE and Bahrain and its “apparent disregard for other factors that jeopardize the stability and security of the region,” a reference to the Iranian threat.

During his speech, given during the council’s monthly debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Erdan mocked recent talk of potential Palestinian elections, which he noted haven’t been held since 2004.

Finding virtue in Israel’s own political woes, he said: “Israel has held more elections in a year than the Palestinians have held in the last fifteen.”

It may be the first time an Israeli official has had something good to say about the three national elections held between April 2019 and March 2020