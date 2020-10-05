Schools in Hotspot NYC Areas to Be Shut; Cuomo Warns Religious Institutions

NEW YORK -

Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:45 pm |

Goc. Andrew Cuomo at a press briefing Monday.

Schools will be closed in New York City areas experiencing a surge in COVID-19 starting Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, and warned that religious institutions may also be shuttered unless community leaders agree to enforce health guidelines.

The school closure applies to nine zip codes in Brooklyn and Queens – 11219, 11223, 11230, 11204, 11210, 11229, 11415, 11367, 11691 – but Cuomo said that zip codes are imperfect borders and that the borders may be expanded or contracted in these areas based on actual areas of infection.

Cuomo’s announcement came a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would request permission from the governor to close schools and nonessential businesses in these zip codes. But Cuomo said that for now, he is only closing the schools, as he does not believe businesses are not a big spreader of the virus.

De Blasio had said Sunday he would not seek to close religious institutions. But on Monday, Cuomo had harsh words for religious entities that have held large gatherings, and said that he will be speaking with religious leaders Tuesday, and he will allow religious institutions to remain open only if they “agree to live and abide by the rules and advocate compliance.”