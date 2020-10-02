Health Dep’t Releases Update on Areas of Concern in NYC

NEW YORK -

Friday, October 2, 2020 at 4:57 am |

The Health Department on Thursday issued a new Commissioner’s Order giving city agencies the power to issue closure orders to businesses for repeat noncompliance with State and local COVID-19 health and safety requirements.

This comes as the City continues to track four concerning clusters of COVID-19 cases in Southern Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Central Queens and Far Rockaway. Within these clusters there are 11 neighborhoods where cases continue to grow at an alarming rate, outpacing the citywide average by 3.4 times over the past 14 days.

These 11 are the only neighborhoods in New York City with positivity rates above 3%, accounting for over 29.9% of new cases citywide over the past 2 weeks despite representing 8.8% of the city’s overall population.

The 7-day average percent positivity is 6.43% for the 11 neighborhoods, while the citywide average is 1.52%. With the 11 neighborhoods removed, the 7-day average positivity for the city is 1.08%.

In addition to the 11 neighborhoods, the Health Department has identified 7 neighborhoods that, despite remaining under 3%, are quickly becoming an area of concern because of the growth of cases.