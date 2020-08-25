Proposal Advanced for 6,000 to Travel to Uman

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 5:20 pm |

Tefillos in Uman before Rosh Hashanah. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90/File)

The possibility of a scaled-down Breslav contingent in Uman this Rosh Hashana still exists, and the Coronavirus Cabinet will likely make a decision on it in the coming days, according to a report on Channel 12 Tuesday night.

Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) is at work on a plan for 6,000 Jews to fly to the Ukrainian city:

“Currently there are 85 flights to Ukraine ahead of Rosh Hashanah, there are about 25,000 open flights. I am working for an agreement between all parties to reduce the number of passengers to 6,000 people under strict supervision and the protection of the Ukrainian authorities. In addition, coronavirus tests must be performed upon boarding and disembarking from the plane and pilgrims must enter isolation once they are back to Israel,” Zohar tweeted on Tuesday.

The proposal reportedly has the support of the Breslav movement.

However, the government’s coronavirus manager Prof. Roni Gamzu reiterated his unequivocal opposition earlier in the day, citing the current high rates of infection in the country.

“I am not going to change my mind,” he said.

As such, it looks like a confrontation shaping up for the next Coronavirus Cabinet session.