Report: Shuls to Be Open for Chagim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:15 pm |

A minyan of the Karlin chassidim in Yerushalayim observing distancing during the pandemic, August 10. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The outlook for shuls being allowed to open during the Chagim seemed to be reasonably good, despite the coronavirus, Channel 12 reported on Monday.

The restrictions will be based on the size of the synagogue, the number of doors it has, and the rate of infection in the city where it’s located. They call for 43 square feet of space for each mispallel, and set the maximum attendance at 1,000.

Although no official announcement has been made yet, both coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu and the chareidi ministers—who have fought for keeping shuls open—are likely to back the proposal, according to the report.

A nationwide lockdown during the Chagim is still being considered by the government.