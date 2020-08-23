Report: Mossad Chief Meets With Sudanese Official

YERUSHALAYIM -

Head of Mossad Yossi Cohen. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

Mossad director Yossi Cohen spoke with chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo last week in a meeting that was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, according a report by Qatari news agency Alarabi Aljadid.

The meeting was held in the presence of senior officials from the UAE, including its national security advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to officials quoted in the report. The report also indicated that Sudanese Military Council personnel expressed intentions of improving their country’s relations with Israel.