Minister: Policy on U.S. Arms Sales to UAE Unchanged

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 3:20 am |

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90, File)

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday he knew of no change to a policy opposing U.S. sales of advanced weaponry to Arab states that could diminish Israel’s military superiority, after a report the United Arab Emirates could clinch such deals.

The remarks by Cohen followed a report in Yediot Acharonot that Washington planned a “giant” sale of F-35 jets and drones to the UAE after the Gulf country moved to normalize ties with Israel last week.

The U.S. Embassy in Yerushalayim had no immediate comment on the report. Under understandings dating back decades, Washington has refrained from Middle East arms sales that may blunt Israel’s “qualitative military edge” (QME).

Cohen, an observer in Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet, said the decision-making forum had held no discussion on any changes to QME policy and that Israel had not agreed to any changes by the United States.

“I know of no change to the position and the policy of the state of Israel,” he told public broadcaster Kan. “I am telling you that Israel has not given its consent to coming along and changing the arrangement.”

The UAE is currently unable to purchase the F-35, an American line of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft.